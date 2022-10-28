NWA Starrcade '84

1984

Starrcade (1984): The Million Dollar Challenge took place on November 22, 1984 from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The main event featured Ric Flair defending the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Dusty Rhodes with special guest referee Joe Frazier. Attached to the match was a purse of $1,000,000 for the winner. The NWA United States Championship was defended by Wahoo McDaniel against Superstar Billy Graham while the NWA Television Championship was defended by Tully Blanchard against Ricky Steamboat. 8 other matches occurred on the undercard.