NWA Starrcade '89

Starrcade '89 was the seventh annual Starrcade professional wrestling PPV event produced under the NWA banner. It was the second Starrcade event produced by WCW, and it took place on December 13, 1989 at The Omni in Atlanta, Georgia. The event solely featured the Iron Man and Iron Team tournaments. The participants were Sting, Lex Luger, Ric Flair and The Great Muta for the Iron Man tournament, and Doom, the Steiner Brothers, the Road Warriors and The New Wild Samoans (replacing The Skyscrapers due to Sid Vicious' injury) for the Iron Team tournament. This event varied from other Starrcade events by only featuring the tournaments, only showcasing a small amount of wrestlers, and not featuring title defenses. The event led to a feud between Sting and Flair after a brief alliance as members of the Four Horsemen stable.