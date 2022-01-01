NWA Starrcade '90

1990

Starrcade '90 was the eighth annual Starrcade professional wrestling PPV event produced under the NWA banner. It was the third Starrcade event produced by WCW, and the last PPV event held by the NWA. It took place on December 16, 1990 from the Kiel Auditorium in St. Louis, Missouri. The main event was a steel cage match between Sting and The Black Scorpion for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Other matches included a Street Fight between Doom and the team of Arn Anderson and Barry Windham for the NWA World Tag Team Championship, and a Texas Lariat match between Stan Hansen and Lex Luger for the NWA United States Heavyweight Championship. The event also hosted the Pat O'Connor Memorial International Cup Tag Team Tournament.