NWA The Great American Bash 1988

Not Available

The Great American Bash (1988) was the fourth annual Great American Bash professional wrestling event produced by Jim Crockett Promotions under the NWA banner and the first to be produced as a pay-per-view event. It took place on July 10, 1988 at the Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The main event was a standard wrestling match for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship between Ric Flair and Lex Luger for the title when the match was stopped due to Luger's excessive bleeding. Featured matches were Barry Windham versus Dusty Rhodes for the NWA US Heavyweight Championship, Road Warriors, Steve Williams, Jimmy Garvin and Ron Garvin versus Kevin Sullivan, Mike Rotunda, Al Perez, Russian Assassin and Ivan Koloff in a Tower of Doom match, The Fantastics versus Midnight Express for the NWA United States Tag Team Championship and Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard versus Sting and Nikita Koloff for the NWA World Tag Team Championship.