NWA The Great American Bash 1990

The Great American Bash (1990) took place on July 7, 1990 at the Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The main event was Ric Flair defending the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Sting. Mark Callous challenged Lex Luger for the NWA US Championship, Doom defended the NWA World Tag Team Championships against the Rock 'n' Roll Express, The Four Horsemen fought Paul Orndorff, Junkyard Dog, and El Gigante, and The Steiner Brothers wrestled The Fabulous Freebirds. Other matches included Big Van Vader vs Tom Zenk, Mike Rotunda vs Iron Sheik, and 4 other matches.