NWA WrestleWar 1989

WrestleWar 1989: Music City Showdown was the first WrestleWar professional wrestling PPV event produced by WCW under the NWA banner. It took place on May 7, 1989 from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The main event was a tag team match between Eddie Gilbert and Rick Steiner and Varsity Club (Kevin Sullivan and Dan Spivey) for the NWA United States Tag Team Championship. Featured matches on the undercard were Varsity Club (Mike Rotunda and Steve Williams) versus Road Warriors (Hawk and Animal) for the NWA World Tag Team Championship, Ric Flair versus Ricky Steamboat for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, Sting versus Iron Sheik for the NWA World Television Championship, Michael Hayes versus Lex Luger for the NWA United States Heavyweight Championship, Dynamic Dudes (Shane Douglas and Johnny Ace) versus Samoan Swat Team (Samu and Fatu), Dick Murdoch versus Bob Orton, Jr. in a Bullrope match and The Great Muta versus Doug Gilbert.