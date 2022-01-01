NWA WrestleWar 1990

Not Available

WrestleWar 1990: Wild Thing took place on February 25, 1990 from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The main event was for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship between Lex Luger and defending champ Ric Flair. The Steiner Brothers defended the NWA World Tag Team Champions against Arn and Ole Anderson, The Road Warriors competed against the The Skyscrapers, The Rock 'n' Roll Express competed against The Midnight Express, Norman the Lunatic fought Cactus Jack, and The Freebirds wrestled Brian Pillman and Tom Zenk in defense of the NWA US Tag Team Championships.