Thirty-three years ago, Jim Crockett Promotions partnered with Mid-South Wrestling to present the first ever Jim Crockett Sr. Memorial Cup in New Orleans, Louisiana. On April 27th, 2019, The National Wrestling Alliance (in association with The Crockett Foundation) will partner with Ring of Honor Wrestling to bring the classic tag-team tournament, The Crockett Cup, back to North Carolina at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, NC.