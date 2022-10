Not Available

A documentary about danish director Nicolas Winding Refn, winner of the Best Director award at the Cannes Festival in 2011 for Drive. From his childhood to the shooting of his next Movie, Only God Forgives, in Thailand, discover the whole carrier of a truly visionary filmmaker. With Ryan Gosling, Mads Mikkelsen, Alejandro Jodorowsky, Gaspar Noé, PeterPeter and Zlatko Buric.