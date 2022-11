Not Available

The Superstars of NXT look to take a bite out of The Big Apple with NXT TakeOver: New York! Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano battle for the vacant NXT Championship in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. Plus, Shayna Baszler defends her NXT Women's Title in a Fatal 4-Way Match and WALTER attempts to end Pete Dunne's nearly two-year reign as WWE U.K. Champion.