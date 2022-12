Not Available

For the first-time ever, NXT is bringing two whole nights of what the black and gold brand can bring for WrestleMania weekend as night one of this two-night event features NXT UK Champion Walter defending his gold against Tommaso Ciampa, a #1 Contender's Gauntlet Match for the North American Championship, and the NXT Women's Championship on the line as Io Shirai defends her title against Raquel Gonzalez.