Not Available

For the first-time ever, NXT is bringing two whole nights of what the black and gold brand can bring for WrestleMania weekend as night two of this two-night event features Santos Escobar taking on Jordan Devlin in an NXT Cruiserweight Championship Unification Ladder Match, Karrion Kross goes one-on-one against Finn Bálor for the NXT Championship, and Adam Cole looks to end Kyle O'Reilly once and for all as they fight in an Unsanctioned Match.