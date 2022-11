Not Available

NXT Champion Adam Cole defends against Johnny Gargano in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. In a Triple Threat Match, NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream faces Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne. Plus, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler battles Mia Yim, The Undisputed ERA challenge the Street Profits for the NXT Tag Team Championship and more.