The most brutal match in sports-entertainment comes to NXT as The Undisputed Era, SAnitY, and The Authors of Pain do battle in War Games. Andrade "Cien" Almas challenges Drew McIntyre for the NXT Championship. Ember Moon defends the NXT Women's Championship against Nikki Cross, Kairi Sane, and Peyton Royce in a Fatal 4-Way Match.