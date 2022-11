Not Available

Kate, Anton, and Keith, three young artists in New York's art scene of the early 1980s. An intimate glimpse into the creative and emotional lives of the young and carefree. They party, photograph, paint, sing, and play their way through the clubs and lofts of Alphabet City. The party ends in 1984 when Anton and Keith contract a mysterious illness known as the "gay cancer." As her music career takes off, Kate tries to save her friends.