Cat the Movie is essentially a series of cat videos strung together by bubbly Japanese narration. But something odd that I noticed while in Japan, while they love their cats as much as the rest of the world, they seem to think mangy cats with giant un-neatured balls hanging down underneath their lack of tails are cute. So spliced amongst the cute cats are scenes of rugged strays chowing down on fish scraps thrown by fishermen.