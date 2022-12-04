Not Available

Fuji TV's hit program Mezamashi Doyobi ("Wake Up Saturday") presents Nyanko the Movie 2. Like the previous entry in the series, this cute and fuzzy title places the feline center stage. The film is divided into three segments, with music provided by popular indie artist S.E.N.S. In addition to the lead kitten featured in the first film, viewers will get to see even more cats, an island full of them to be exact. On a fishing island where felines outnumber people, the cats live like gods, as dogs are forbidden entry and the residents lavish love on them. Little do the cats know, a storm is about to come sweeping in.