Nyayavidhi

Paramu and Johnie are friends who manage to frame Unnithan, a local businessman, for a murder committed by Johnie. With a friendly policeman's help, Johnie manages to appropriate a large chunk of Unnithan's unaccounted wealth and becomes a successful businessman himself. Paramu, meanwhile, continues to work as the henchman for another businessman McPherson, who asks him to hide Rs. 1 crore (10 million) of unaccounted money for a period of two months. Paramu entrusts the money to Johnie, but the two fall out because of Unnithan's daughter for whom Paramu has a soft corner but who is now a prostitute because of Johnie's machinations. Johnie convinces McPherson that Paramu has eloped with the money, and the two join hands to eliminate Paramu and retrieve the money.

Cast

Lalu AlexKavil Johnie
P. Sukumaran NairMcPherson
ShobanaGeetha
InnocentChannar
MammoottyParamu

