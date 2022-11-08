Not Available

N.Y.H.C. is the first feature-length documentary to explore the New York Harcore music scene. Drawings its roots from punk rock, hardcore evolved into a dedicated, self-contained movement, unconcerned with success in the mainstream. The documentary follows seven bands in the summer of 1995, ranging from Bronx inner-city youth to Long Island suburbanites to Hare Krishna devotees. N.Y.H.C. is a surprisingly in-depth and non-exploitive look into a vital and often neglected music community.