Nylon Babes: Part 1

Not Available

Nylonic presents the brand new and hot nylon star, Julie Silver. A supermodel shows her exciting passion for real nylon stockings. First, she's regaling her extraordinary body with the newest nylon collection of Ars Vivendi, until she reaches the first climax. After that, two studs ride her hard and plug their fat dicks into every available hole. Together with erotic superstars Nikki Blond and Kristina Bella she makes the hottest experience ever, when they give in to their nylon passion in a kinky girly threesome. A movie full of unrestrained nylon passion, celebrated by the most beautiful girls, filmed by Nylonic, the ultimate in nylon fetish.