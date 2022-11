Not Available

We had the lovely opportunity to chat with Dennis & Jiamin, owners of Nylon Coffee Roasters. Their passion and love for coffee gave birth to their nice little 'coffeeshop' (as they both call it), right in the quaint residential neighbourhood of Everton Park. Don't be fooled by the small seating area of this little 'hole-in-the-wall' coffeeshop. Nylon Coffee Roasters source, roast (in-house) and serve their own coffee bean blends with love.