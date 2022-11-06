Nympho Diver: G-String Festival

Not Available

A once thriving Japanese village is in dire need of young, beautiful ladies to help with diving duties. Times are tough and the current diver is definitely no spring chicken, so the mayor’s son finds some beautiful maidens to fill the position. Plot quickly takes a back seat, as the arrival of the new recruits gets a rise out of the village’s male members. Let the sex games begin! Culminating in a celebration in which the new diving girls parade around in their tiny bathing suits to bring in cash-laden tourists, this film is a crazy, comedic take on timeless Japanese traditions.