Since her adolescence, Rachael did sex with uncountable mature men, boys, girls. She has no control over her sexual desire. Her sex addiction lead her marriage to divorce. Nymphomania created suicidal tendencies in her. With the alumni money, she started a business of Bar and Restaurant in Goa. Siddharth, a doctor from Delhi, came to Goa on a holiday. He met Rachael and fell in love with her. There is a conflict between Siddharth's love and Rachael's lust.