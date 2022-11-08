Not Available

In Moscow a Chinese girl is looking for her love, ideal, dream… OK, in reality she is looking for someone to go to bed with. But for some reason nothing works out – neither with the best friend, nor with a girl, nor with a stranger whom she met over the Internet. Can she herself be the reason? Russian is not her native language, perhaps they misunderstand her? Whom does she address in every issue of her video blog? What is in the picture which she hides from everybody? What does the character “” mean?