Нюргуһуннар

Gosha works as a security guard in the local history museum of a small town. He lives with a paralyzed mother, and they have a difficult, gradually deteriorating relationship. The case brings Gosha with Emil-a cheerful boy from a rich family. It helps Gaucher to solve the problem of relations with his mother, helps to understand the value and charm of life. Emil has one last dream – to see snowdrops in winter. It seems to him that if this happens, he will be able to heal. And Gosha decides to fulfill the dream of a dying friend. Snowdrops are a symbol of hope for a miracle. The film tells about real friendship, touches on the social problems of society.