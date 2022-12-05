Нюрнберг. Кровавые деньги. Суд над промышленниками

Not Available

At Nuremberg the Soviet side demanded that the list of the accused should include financial and economic figures. And first of all Hjalmar Schacht, the chief banker of the Third Reich, the man who brought Hitler to power, the mastermind behind the German economic miracle of the 1930s. At the same time he took part in the attempted murder of the Führer, was a prisoner of the concentration camp. But can one make money on war and keep one’s hands clean? Kill millions and sleep serenely?