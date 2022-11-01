O Acordeão

Not Available

João Viana, the crisis of cinema in one minute. On July 2010 the Portuguese Association of Directors challenged the Portuguese directors to do a sixty seconds long film with their own means of production. “Due to the lesser and weaker attention of the governments of this country to the Arts and Culture, where the lower budget is invested and with the goal to achieve improvements in the cultural policies, (…) we propose a challenge to direct a film that is a statement, an individual and completely free glance that will respond to the serious situation of the support of the Arts.