Ο ανακατωσουρας

Thomas Karatoulpanis (Dinos Iliopoulos) is a naive employee at a car show in the Thessaloniki International Trade Fair. Because of his modest personality he is constantly criticised by his mother-in-law, his uncle and his boss. The only one who supports him is his wife. But the appearance of a doppelganger who buys extravagant gifts in his name causes a ruckus. Thomas is an amateur singer and participates in the Thessaloniki Song Festival winning the first prize. This is when everyone realises that there are two people who look alike.