Ο ανακατωσουρας

Thomas Karatoulpanis (Dinos Iliopoulos) is a naive employee at a car show in the Thessaloniki International Trade Fair. Because of his modest personality he is constantly criticised by his mother-in-law, his uncle and his boss. The only one who supports him is his wife. But the appearance of a doppelganger who buys extravagant gifts in his name causes a ruckus. Thomas is an amateur singer and participates in the Thessaloniki Song Festival winning the first prize. This is when everyone realises that there are two people who look alike.
View Full Cast >