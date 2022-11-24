O Apóstolo

Not Available

A prisoner recently escaped from prison tries to recover the loot he hid a few years earlier in a remote and secluded village, but what there is is a sentence worse than jail. Claims elderly, strange disappearances, spirits, a peculiar priest and to the very archpriest of Santiago star in a horror story, humor and fantasy. First production of stop-motion with clay made ​​in Spain. It features the voices of Luis Tosar, Geraldine Chaplin, Manuel Manquiña, Jorge Sanz and Paul Naschy among others.