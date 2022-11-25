O Ateliê de Luzia - Arte Rupestre no Brasil

Not Available

The documentary Luzia's Atelier Rock Art in Brazil stems from this perception, thus taking us to a fascinating trip that probes into Brazils visual remainings. Its first section consists of a comprehensive survey and an analysis of existing rock art in Brazil, through some of the most breathtaking and majestic prehistoric sites. The film, however, does not simply consist of a list of conclusions drawn by archeologists about our prehistoric past. The second section of the documentary presents an attempt to apply the archeological scientific method to the analysis of the current Brazilian remains. The camera then turns to the concrete walls of large Brazilian towns and unveils extracts from these sites valuable and surprising information about Brazils contemporary man, relating them in an unprecedented way to the ones made by our ancestors.