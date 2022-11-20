Not Available

Alekos (Dinos Iliopoulos) is in love with Voula (Maria Voulgari) whose brother threatens to kill him if he doesn't marry her soon. Alekos' father (Pantelis Zervos) on the other hand insists that Alekos' sister (Zoe Laskari) has to get married before him. His sister Annoula (Zoe Laskari) is in love with Antonis (Stephanos Stratigos) and pressures him to ask for her hand in marriage from her family. Antonis meets Alekos by accident at a cafe in Panorama - they don't know each other - and advises him to use the infalible method of "escaping through an engagement" to calm down Voula's brother. This is after all what he intends to do himself... And God help them...