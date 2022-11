Not Available

Being gay bashed and left in a corn field in rural America takes an unusual turn when one of the bashers returns with remorse and a secret. In a unique narrative style O beautiful is the story of a young man who is the victim of a hate crime. Left to suffer in the middle of a cornfield, he is soon helped by one of his attackers. A gripping story of acceptance and tolerance, this story explores the often misunderstood struggles of LGBT youth.