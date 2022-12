Not Available

In Kyoto, it is in the middle of summer and the O-Bon festival is approaching. Everyone eagerly awaits this annual event, because it is well known that wishes come true. Most of them want wealth, beauty and health. Except Nashi, a homeless man who pollutes the air with his body odour to the point of becoming more and more of a public hazard. His only real wish is to bathe in a public bath.