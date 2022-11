Not Available

To cap off Bungie's 20th Anniversary festivities, the team has assembled a near hour long documentary covering the studio's past, present, and future. Featuring insight from the team -- including their ever illusive Creative Director, Jason Jones -- and interviews from key industry veterans and luminaries, "O Brave New World" is both a celebration of Bungie's legacy and a love letter to the community of gamers who have embraced Bungie's games for two incredible decades.