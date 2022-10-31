O Brother Man: The Art and Life of Lynd Ward

Not Available

Lynd Ward is the father of the American graphic novel and one of the most prolific book illustrators and printmakers in the history of American art. Featuring more than 150 wood engravings, drawings, and illustrations by this important American artist and storyteller, the 90-minute film brings the creativity of Ward to life and illustrates his mastery of narrative without text. His work chronicles American life in the 20th century, and demonstrates his deep personal commitment to social justice and the plight of the workingman surrounding the years of the Great Depression. Written, narrated, and directed by Michael Maglaras of 217 Films. Featuring interviews with Ward's daughter, Robin Ward Savage. 2012.