An ex-con staying at the home of his brother gets into a fight with his sister-in-law. When the fight turns physical she bumps her head. When she collapses from the injury he fears she's dead and what will happen next. He then dismembers her, in what is one of the most horrific scenes, and throws the parts into Hong Kong Harbor. Unfortunately for him the bags with the parts float to the surface and the police, lead by Officer Al are on the case.