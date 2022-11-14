Not Available

This Disney Circle-Vision 360-degree film shown at Walt Disney World's EPCOT Center showcases the breathtaking scenery and other visual delights of Canada. Highlights along the coast-to-coast tour include winter sports such as skiing, dog sledding, bobsledding, ice skating, and ice hockey; organ music and the boys choir at Montreal's Cathédrale de Notre Dame; a parade with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police; rodeos and the Calgary Stampede; a flight with the Royal Air Force; and a glimpse at all manner of wildlife including geese, possums, wolves, bison, bears and bobcats.