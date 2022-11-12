O Candidato

Not Available

One needn’t be a cynic to recognize that a politician’s persona is very much a designed thing, the product of various minds—and various agendas. Martín Marchand, the titular character, radiates charisma, intelligence and commitment—attributes that seem set to win Marchand his country’s highest office. But as his team of advisers and creatives assemble at his country home to devise campaign strategies, it appears that not everyone present agrees that a Marchand presidency is a foregone conclusion.