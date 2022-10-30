O Casamento de Gorete

Not Available

This is the history of Gorete, popular radio hostess, who receives an unexpected inheritance from her father, who had been missing from her life for years. However, our character can only take possession of the money on one condition: to marry. What could be the dream of every woman is, however, the nightmare of ridiculous Gorete, who is still in love with her lost childhood love. A tournament for choosing her future husband, a non-traditional wedding, absurd assassination attempts and her inseparable friends, Domitilla and Marivalda, complete the picture of this fun, light and inspiring love story.