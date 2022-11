Not Available

15th century. D. Afonso, an old jealous nobleman, demands that all stay away when his wife, D. Leonor, goes to church to pray to Our Lady of Mercês. Another nobleman, D. Rui, sees her and fells under the spell or he beauty. D. Afonso orders his wife to retreat to Quinta do Cabril, and decides, one night, to stab his rival to death. It is then that a hanged man decides to intervene. - MOTELx