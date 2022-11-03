O' Christmas Tree

Not Available

Featuring the voices of Edward Asner, Tim Conway and Marie Osmond. This heartwarming animated tale begins in a snowy forest on Christmas Eve, where a forlorn little pine tree feels she is too homely to ever realize her dream of being a real Christmas tree. With the help of a comical Baby Bear, a happy-go-lucky Squirrel, a cynical Nutcracker, and a host of other forest critters, as well as a visit from Santa Claus himself, the little tree discovers the true beauty of the season... shines from within!