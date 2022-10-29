O Cinderelo Trapalhão

Not Available

Cinderelo (Renato Aragão) is a man despised by his three companions: Dede (Dede Santana), Mussum (Antonio Carlos) and Zechariah (Mauro F.Gonçalves) for not being clean, not Knight, and truth is not corajoso.Na very brave and drops a giant bull in a bullfight. Dede, and Zechariah Mussum teem to help a family of threats from religious Cel.Dourado (Francisco Dantas), which is evil and greed the family land because it is located in the oil region Manda his band leading by Souza (Carlos Kurt) overthrow the houses família.Ao know diso Golden's niece, Ivete (Silvia Salgado) decides to lend a hand Trapalhões.