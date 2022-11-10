O Corpo é Nosso

Not Available

It is a documentary about the trajectory of the liberation of the Brazilian woman's body and exposes the differences of this trajectory to white and black women. The film presents interviews, archive images that illustrate some of the factors that contributed to this liberation in Brazil - such as music, dance, fashion and the contraceptive pill - and proposes a discussion about feminism through the deconstruction of the masculine. The film incorporates fictional scenes where men do not realize their macho and racist behavior and full of class prejudices, rooted and accepted by society.