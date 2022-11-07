Not Available

O Demiurgo

  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A colorful feature film that mixes exile with the figure of the poet Rimbaud and the feminist revolution. "It's super-intellectual. A fable-musical-philosophical-chanchada", Mautner says. He also affirms that the work focuses a lot on the longing for Brazil, on the will that the exiled had to return to their homeland. The idea came from conversations between the musician and his old father, "always talking about the pre-Socratics", he recalls. Glauber Rocha states that "The Demiurge" is the best film "of" and "about" exile.

Cast

Jorge MautnerSatã
Caetano VelosoDemiurgo
Gilberto Gil
Gal Costa
Jards Macalé
Norma Bengell

