O Dragão Americano

While on death row for killing a policeman, small-time criminal Adam (Ian Jacklin) is sprung from his cell and asked to join a covert government organization that will shape him into a killing machine. He is trained by the group's ruthless leader Janson (Sam J. Jones), and is aided by the group's martial arts master Miller (Mel Novak)) and the group's weapons freak expert Magnet (Joe Estevez). Together they turn out Adam code named the 'Expert Weapon'. But when Adam decides to leave his life of crime, he learns that leaving the group is his real death sentence.