Alberto Ramos, known as ‘the best photographer in Lisbon’, is also a famous medium who uses his professional gift to enjoy a libertine lifestyle that gives him access to the upper social classes. Margarida Malveira, a rich 50-year-old widow, consults him in the hopes of establishing contact with the love of her life, deceased 30 years prior. After one session, the spirit of Margarida’s husband possesses Alberto’s mind, forcing him to take care of his wife. - MOTELX