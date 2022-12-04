Not Available

After riding for hours in the woods, Bruno sees a farm and decides to carry it. There he is welcomed by Laura, a beautiful girl in a blue apron, who introduces him to the owner of the house. What Bruno didn't expect was that Fausto, his college friend, would be the owner of the property. During dinner, Bruno realized that his wife, a rich and viscerally evil woman, was keeping Fausto and his daughters under control. After 20 years, Bruno returns to the place and finds Fausto quite changed. His wife and Laura had mysteriously died. Fausto invites him to dinner and hear what had happened: the story of a brand, a stigma embedded in his son's chest, would be the key to unveiling this mystery.