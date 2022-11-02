Not Available

O Fauno das Montanhas

  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Empresa Cinegráfica Atlântida

This film is the pearl of his pioneer work in Madeira Island and captures the most of his methodology: good stories taking the most of Madeira's natural scenery, and provoking the audience with some ironic and "double-sense" scenes. The film tells the story of an English girl travelling with her father, a botanic, and a guide from madeira in the deep mountains of the island. The girl has some mental disturbs and is always scaring about an attack from the native man, appearing as a half-man/half-monster.

Cast

Arnaldo CoimbraForest keeper / The Fawn
Ermelinda VieiraMiss Jenny - Garton's daughter
George A. GordonMr. Garton
Maria da Nazaré Nunes da Silva GouveiaThe Nymph

