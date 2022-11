Not Available

Gorgeous Martha Sanchez hosts this entertaining celebration of low-riders that showcases hundreds of flashy cars. Kick back, relax and enjoy the ride as Sanchez takes you on a guided tour of seven of the most happening car shows and street scene extravaganzas ever held. Low-rider kings Lemonlaid and Orgullo Mexicano take center stage, and the show also features four hop and dance competitions and, of course, dozens of lovely ladies.