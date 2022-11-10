O gigas tis Kypselis

Not Available

Nikos is a short hairpin chandler, which has very high opinion of himself. Flirts shamelessly with the towering diva region, Clara, which has also been put on the eye and the irresistible charmer in the same area, Alekos, but she plays with both. The giggly maid mother of Clara, the Zambetas, is madly in love with Nick, but he snubbed the fanfare. One night the bouzouki, the Zambetas meets George Zambetas, who immediately recognized her talent and showcases a star of popular music, thereby becoming sought after bride